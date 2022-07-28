Sweet Tooth Season 2 to show ‘bigger’ battles (Plus everything you need to know)

Based on the DC comic of the same name by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth was developed for the screen by Jim Mickle. It was originally planned for Hulu but ultimately streamed on Netflix and went on to archive huge success throughout the world.

Netflix's Sweet Tooth Season 2 was announced on July 29, 2021, and since then, fans are looking for updates on its production. Filming for Season 2 started in New Zealand in January 2022 and ended in May 2022. In a new behind-the-scenes video of Netflix's Geeked Week event, the Sweet Tooth Season 2 cast can be seen celebrating the production wrap-up.

Nonso Anozie, who plays Tommy Jepperd, said in the video, "It's been a long journey and it's been very hard work. But it's been amazing fun and I can't wait to share with you what happens in Season 2."

The post-apocalyptic fantasy drama, Sweet Tooth is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a viral pandemic wipes out most of the world's population. It shows that "The Great Crumble" devastated the world, leading to the birth of many hybrid babies – (babies) that were partly human and partly animal. Confused about the consequences of raising hybrid babies, many people would even kill them out of fear.

Season 2 will follow the continuation of the story of the birth of hybrid babies. The story mainly focuses on Gus (played by Christian Convery), a young boy who is half-human half- deer living in a remote location with his father.

In the last season, Gus comes out of the forest with Jepperd and visits Colorado in search of his mother. There he meets the dangerous and troublesome world outside his woodland home. Later he finds his mother's home but could not find his family. Then he realizes that he does not have any human parents. Instead, he is a brainchild of a scientist.

He again comes to know that his father lied to him. Then Gus decides to stay in the Preserve. However, he did not know that Preserve has been acquired by General Abbot and his Last Men. Then The Last Men will come and shoot Jepperd. They will take Gus with them but will leave injured Jepperd for dead.

In Sweet Tooth Season 2, former therapist Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) will save Jepperd and plan to set free her adopted hybrid daughter Wendy and all of the other kids from Abbot's forces who abducted them.

This time the battle will be bigger said the Season 2 cast Dania Ramirez, who plays former therapist and hybrid protector Aimee Eden.

"The stakes are higher. The battles are bigger. The mean guys are meaner," said the actor.

When it comes to the release date, since the cast video by Netflix is promising that Season 2 is coming soon, we can safely assume that Netflix will release the show in this winter or in early 2023.

Almost all the young stars including Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani and James Brolin are returning to reprise their roles in Sweet Tooth Season 2.

