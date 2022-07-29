Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Jason Momoa starrer 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Seems like Arthur Curry and Bruce Wayne are reteaming, with Jason Momoa revealing that Justice League costar Ben Affleck will appear in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday, after fans on a Warner Bros. bus tour apparently caught wind that Affleck was there filming with him.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j," Momoa wrote, along with a photo of him and Affleck. Affleck previously announced his retirement as Batman in 2019 and has been open about the personal and professional strife that came with the role.

So, it came as a surprise two years ago when it was revealed Affleck was suiting up once more for 'The Flash', the Ezra Miller starring film due out June 23, 2023, and that will also feature Michael Keaton as Batman. It was assumed that would be Affleck's final time in the role, but now he is poised to return earlier with 'Lost Kingdom' arriving on March 17, 2023.

Affleck has played the caped crusader in 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Suicide Squad' and 'Justice League'. At one point, he was to direct and star in 'The Batman' before stepping back. "I showed somebody the Batman script," Affleck told a news outlet in 2020, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "They said, 'I think the script is good. I also think you'll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.'" 'The Batman' ultimately went on to star Robert Pattinson and was directed by Matt Reeves. 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', meanwhile, hails from filmmaker James Wan.

The sequel will also star original cast members Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)