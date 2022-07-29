Left Menu

Michael B. Jordan's 'Creed III' release moved to March 2023

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan will have to wait a little longer before returning to the ring in 'Creed III' because this upcoming ninth installment in the 'Rocky' film franchise, has postponed its release date.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:21 IST
A still from 'Creed' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan will have to wait a little longer before returning to the ring in 'Creed III' because this upcoming ninth installment in the 'Rocky' film franchise, has postponed its release date. According to Variety, the movie will now release on March 3, 2023, instead of November 23, 2022. Upon release, 'Creed III' will face off against Paramount's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.

In his third go-around as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa's fiercest competitor Apollo Creed, Jordan is also directing the film in his feature filmmaking debut. Tessa Thompson is reprising her role as Donnie's girlfriend Bianca and Phylicia Rashad is returning as his stepmother Mary Anne. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Anderson Dame, an apparent antagonist to Adonis, reported Variety.

'Creed III' will be the first 'Rocky' film without Sylvester Stallone, who created the character and played the ultimate underdog Rocky Balboa in eight movies, at least making an appearance. The 'Creed' sequel wraps up with Adonis making peace with his late father's burdensome legacy, and Rocky traveling to Vancouver to bury the hatchet with his estranged son and meet his grandson. Plot details for the third chapter in the spinoff series have been kept under wraps.

As per Variety, when Jordan announced in 2021 that he would step behind the camera for the first time, he called directing an "aspiration, but the timing had to be right." He said, "This franchise and, in particular, the themes of 'Creed III' are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."

The film, which was shot using Imax cameras, began production in early 2022 and wrapped in the middle of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

