Will Elite Season 6 get a 2022 release date? Find out other details

Carlos Montero and DaríoMadrona created the Spanish thriller series Elite debuted on Netflix on 5 October 2018 and went on to achieve huge success throughout the world. After running five successful seasons, Netflix is preparing to release Elite Season 6.

Though the release date for Elite Season 6 is yet to be announced, the eagle-eyed fans discovered an Elite fan page on Instagram, which recently posted that the cast and crew are in their last week of production.

Additionally, Netflix Life reported that ValentinaZenere, who plays Isadora in Elite had posted on Instagram a photo of herself in the dressing room, with a text saying, "Last week, en mi segunda"

Yes, we could say the posts are justified because filming for the sixth season began in February 2022 and concluded on 3 June in the same year. Then when will Elite Season released on Netflix?

We can assume that Elite Season 6 might premiere at the end of 2022 or in early 2023. The assumption is based on the above reports that the production has wrapped up in June 2022.

Elite also known as (Spanish: Élite; stylized as E L I T Ǝ) is the story of a prestigious school in Madrid called Las Encinas, and revolves around the relationships between three working-class teenage students, who enrolled at the school through a scholarship program, and their wealthy classmates.

Each season of the series has a gripping mystery. Elite Season 5 centers on Armando's death by Guzmán, but also shows Samuel's body floating in a pool in a flash-forward scene. The fifth season has such a shocking ending that fans are anxious to see what the Elite Season 6 has in store.

In Elite Season 6, we could see more about Samuel. Is Samuel dead or alive? Benjamín could be arrested for hiding the evidence in Season 6. A new principal might be appointed to the school.

The full cast list for Elite Season 6 is yet to be revealed but we can expect some major characters from season five to return in Elite Season 6. They are Itzan Escamilla as Samuel (aka Samu), Omar Ayuso as Omar, Claudia Salas as Rebeka (aka Rebe), Georgina Amorós as Cayetana, Carla Díaz as Ari, Manu Rios as Patrick, Martina Cariddi as Mencía, Diego Martín as Benjamín, Pol Granch as Phillipe, Valentina Zenere as Isadora, and André Lamoglia as Iván.

Before the production for season 6 began, the official Instagram account of the series revealed that five new actors will be joining the cast as new students including Carmen Arrufat as Sara, Álvaro de Juana as Joel, and Alex Pastrana as Raúl. Ana Bokesa and Ander Puig joined in undisclosed roles.

We will keep you updated with any news from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on Netflix's Spanish series.

