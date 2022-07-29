Left Menu

'I think it's artistic freedom': Janhvi Kapoor on Ranveer Singh's controversy

After Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood celebrities came in support of the actor Ranveer Singh who courted controversy after he posed nude for a magazine cover and shared photos on social media, actor Janhvi Kapoor came up in support of the actor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:56 IST
'I think it's artistic freedom': Janhvi Kapoor on Ranveer Singh's controversy
Janhvi Kapoor (ANI\Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood celebrities came in support of the actor Ranveer Singh who courted controversy after he posed nude for a magazine cover and shared photos on social media, actor Janhvi Kapoor came up in support of the actor. Janhvi while speaking to the media at the launch of Reliance Digital in Delhi on Friday said, "I think it's artistic freedom and I don't think anyone should be analysed for artistic freedom."

An FIR was registered against Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos. The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Janhvi Kapoor while speaking about her upcoming movie "Good luck Jerry" which was released on Hotstar earlier today said, "I'm very hopeful making a film. It was very much fun. I have a very good memory of it and finally it's like I am giving cherry to the audience and I hope you will love cherry and with an open heart give an opportunity."

"It's a simple and lovely picture we made it with the hope that you people love it and to make you laugh and give an exciting experience to you guys", she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain; Soccer-Liverpool to play friendly after first Premier League match and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryde...

 Global
4
Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022