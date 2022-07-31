Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:13 IST
Naveen releases book on lockdown
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released a book titled 'Lockdown Lyrics', a collection of poems written on experiences and exasperations during the pandemic.

In the book, poet Sanjukta Dash has reflected on the traumas and tribulations, and hopes and aspirations of humanity during this most critical journey of society in a long time.

The chief minister appreciated the creative genius of Dash who has ''mirrored emotions of all of us during this difficult times of the pandemic''.

Dash is a well-known name in Odia's literary world. She has three anthology of poetries in Odia -- Antaswar, Amrut Anwesha and Apekshare Ebe Bi.

'Lockdown Lyrics' is her debut endeavor in English, published by Authors Press New Delhi.

