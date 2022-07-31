BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trends on Twitter; check out why

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is trending on Twitter again and it's not for the right reasons. Netizens are using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter, asking people to not watch the movie.

Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements from the past have also been surfacing online. Well, this is not the first time that netizens have expressed anger towards the upcoming film. Earlier, when the makers of the film launched the trailer in May, the same hashtag was trending.

Talking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children. Netizens have called him 'Anti-Hindu' and 'Anti-National' while circulating his quote and video from the old interview accompanied by the hashtag #LaalSinghChaddha.

Check out some of the Tweets here: Recently, the makers announced that the film will be available on OTT 6 months after its release. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. (ANI)

