Left Menu

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Raksha Kavach Om' heads to OTT

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest action drama 'Raksha Kavach Om' will be out on OTT soon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 21:45 IST
Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Raksha Kavach Om' heads to OTT
Om film poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest action drama 'Raksha Kavach Om' will be out on OTT soon. The film, which received mixed reactions from the audience, is all set for its digital premiere. The fill will be streamed on ZEE5 on August 11.

Sharing the update, Aditya said, "Rashtra Kavach Om was a challenging film as it demanded a lot from me physically and mentally. I am glad to have gone through this great experience. Now with OM having its world digital premiere on ZEE5, I look forward to the film reaching a wider audience! Hope the viewers have as much fun watching it as we had making it." Helmed by Kapil Verma, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj and Prachi Shah.

"I am elated that a film packed with raw action and deep emotion will premiere on India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, ZEE5 during the Independence Day weekend and will reach across audience in 190+ countries! I hope that Rashtra Kavach Om with its action, scale and heart appeals to people across the world," Kapil Verma said. The film was released on July 1. It's produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022