Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Raksha Kavach Om' heads to OTT

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest action drama 'Raksha Kavach Om' will be out on OTT soon. The film, which received mixed reactions from the audience, is all set for its digital premiere. The fill will be streamed on ZEE5 on August 11.

Sharing the update, Aditya said, "Rashtra Kavach Om was a challenging film as it demanded a lot from me physically and mentally. I am glad to have gone through this great experience. Now with OM having its world digital premiere on ZEE5, I look forward to the film reaching a wider audience! Hope the viewers have as much fun watching it as we had making it." Helmed by Kapil Verma, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj and Prachi Shah.

"I am elated that a film packed with raw action and deep emotion will premiere on India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, ZEE5 during the Independence Day weekend and will reach across audience in 190+ countries! I hope that Rashtra Kavach Om with its action, scale and heart appeals to people across the world," Kapil Verma said. The film was released on July 1. It's produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan. (ANI)

