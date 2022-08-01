Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan announces new name for latest film with Kiara Advani

Tumhaara SatyaPrem SatyapremKiKatha kiaraaliaadvani the actor alongside a still from the movie.Replying on Aaryans post, Advani wrote, See you on set Sathuu SatyapremKiKatha Billed as a soulful musical love saga, the film is directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.The project is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwalas Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 10:26 IST
Kartik Aaryan announces new name for latest film with Kiara Advani
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie ''Satyanarayan Ki Katha'' has received a new title.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aaryan revealed the film has been retitled ''Satyaprem Ki Katha'' as he wished co-star Advani on her 30th birthday.

''Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani'' the actor alongside a still from the movie.

Replying on Aaryan's post, Advani wrote, ''See you on set Sathuu #SatyapremKiKatha'' Billed as a ''soulful musical love saga'', the film is directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama ''Anandi Gopal''.

The project is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Aaryan and Advani most recently featured together in horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022