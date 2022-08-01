Left Menu

Varun Dhawan wraps Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal'

Varun Dhawan has finished filming for his upcoming movie Bawaal in Poland, the Bollywood star announced on Monday.Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the romance drama also stars Jahnvi Kapoor.Dhawan, 35, shared the news of the shooting wrap in an Instagram post.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 12:57 IST
Varun Dhawan has finished filming for his upcoming movie ''Bawaal'' in Poland, the Bollywood star announced on Monday.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the romance drama also stars Jahnvi Kapoor.

Dhawan, 35, shared the news of the shooting wrap in an Instagram post.

''Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko,'' the ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'' actor wrote in the caption of the video.

The story of ''Bawaal'' is penned by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who also wrote the script with Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain and husband Nitesh Tiwari.

On Monday, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari posted a note on Instagram, saying ''Bawaal'' turned out to be a ''difficult shoot'' for the team.

''As we finished making our beautiful story 'Bawaal', we want to thank all our partners who have shown so much of love and oneness in making this story their own and walking the path till the end. It was a very difficult shoot but when there are smiling faces it makes the director go on,'' she said in the note.

Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has backed the project in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

''Thank-you Sajid Nadiadwala & Wardha Nadiadwala for believing in this story we shared with you on a bright full moon day. Thank-you for believing in Earthsky and making us your partners. The collaboration has been such a joy and we look forward for many more.

''Thank-you Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi kapoor and every actor who made 'Bawaal' shine with their onscreen presence. Thank-you to all our talented partners in all departments who relentlessly never gave up in the most challenging situation (sic),'' the note concluded.

Billed as a romance drama, “Bawaal” went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Poland for principal photography.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

