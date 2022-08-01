Left Menu

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 theories: Gas might backstab the heroes?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyoto | Updated: 01-08-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 18:38 IST
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 theories: Gas might backstab the heroes?
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 is scheduled to be released on August 19, 2022. Image Credit: Twitter / Dragon Ball Super
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super reaches its climax. Finally, Goku and Granolah manage to defeat Gas in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86. But without killing Gas, Granolah asks Oil and Maki to take him home. He never wants to take revenge. What more can we expect from in The Granolah the Survivor Saga? It seems there are a few more surprises left in the fight with Heeters in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87.

In the Dragon Ball manga, we have seen several times that when the enemy is alive, they usually backstab the heroes who earlier showed mercy to them. So anything could happen in the upcoming chapter. Readers have to wait a few more weeks to get Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 is scheduled to be released on August 19, 2022. Shueisha has been releasing new chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga series made by artist Toyatarou and series creator Akira Toriyama once a month.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 will come out the same week before its release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter.

We will update you with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87, as soon as we get something new. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters.

Wait! There is a piece of big news for the Dragon Ball Super fans. Along with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87, Crunchyroll will also release the series' latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in the theaters of North America.

The movie was already premiered in Japan on June 11. The social media spoilers of the film have already revealed many of Super Hero's wonders. The film will share the story of the young Saiyan's childhood.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 and other Japanese mangas.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1056 predictions, release schedule & where to read

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022