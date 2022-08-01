Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 theories: Gas might backstab the heroes?

The Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super reaches its climax. Finally, Goku and Granolah manage to defeat Gas in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86. But without killing Gas, Granolah asks Oil and Maki to take him home. He never wants to take revenge. What more can we expect from in The Granolah the Survivor Saga? It seems there are a few more surprises left in the fight with Heeters in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87.

In the Dragon Ball manga, we have seen several times that when the enemy is alive, they usually backstab the heroes who earlier showed mercy to them. So anything could happen in the upcoming chapter. Readers have to wait a few more weeks to get Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 is scheduled to be released on August 19, 2022. Shueisha has been releasing new chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga series made by artist Toyatarou and series creator Akira Toriyama once a month.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 will come out the same week before its release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter.

We will update you with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87, as soon as we get something new. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters.

Wait! There is a piece of big news for the Dragon Ball Super fans. Along with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87, Crunchyroll will also release the series' latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in the theaters of North America.

The movie was already premiered in Japan on June 11. The social media spoilers of the film have already revealed many of Super Hero's wonders. The film will share the story of the young Saiyan's childhood.

