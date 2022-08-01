One Piece Chapter 1056 predictions, release schedule & where to read

After the unofficial release of One Piece Chapter 1055 on Thursday, July 28, fans are clamoring for the next chapter. It's too early to expect the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1056, but if we refer to the editor's note, we can expect that One Piece would step into its final saga in Chapter 1056.

The manga came back One Piece Chapter 1055 after a hiatus. In Chapter 1055, Luffy could sense Shanks' presence in Wano. Ryokugyu arrives in the Wano Country and attacks the people of Onigashima. Yamato and the Red Scabbards are struggling to stop the bloodthirsty Admiral Ryokugyu. Momonosuke appears in the middle of the conflict and says that it's his responsibility, as Wano's new Shogun, to fight for the island's people.

Finally, Ryokugyu will give up after sensing Shanks' "conquer ambition" and realize that the Red hat Pirates are near. Besides, Sukiyaki takes Robin and Law to the hidden Road Poneglyph in the Old Wano Country. Sukiyaki explains to them the history of the Wano Country.

Therefore, as we are at the end of the final saga, the plotline for One Piece Chapter 1056 is anticipated. Currently, Admiral Ryokugyu is out of the pictures and we saw Shank's presence in Wano. Fans are eager to know what will be Luffy's next move. Land of Wano will soon reveal the secret of everything.

The last two chapters reveal a lot about Shanks and Red Haired pirates. In addition, the manga has entered into the era of pirates with our main characters at the center whereas we have also hinted at what the Revolutionary army was doing and how the new world is set.

One Piece Chapter 1056 might show how Shanks treat the Flower capital and is loyal to World Government. According to them, Flower Capital is not affiliated with the World Government. So a country like this has no right to stay in freedom.

One Piece Chapter 1056 is set to release on Sunday, August 7, 2022. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1056 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet.

Pacific Daylight Time – 8:00 am, (August 7)

Central Daylight Time – 10:00 am, (August 7)

Eastern Daylight Time – 11:00 am, (August 7)

British Summer Time – 4:00 am, August 7

Central European Summer Time– 5:00 am, (August 7)

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 am, (August 7)

Philippine Time – 11:00 am, (August 7)

Australian Central Daylight Time – 00:30 am, (August 8)

