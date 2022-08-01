Reality behind Kristen Bell's announcement on Frozen 3 revealed! How far is it true?

Disney is yet to announce the making of Frozen 3. It has been more than 2.5 years since Frozen 2 was released and now the franchise aficionados are passionately waiting to get the latest updates on the making of Frozen 3.

Earlier we heard that the development of Frozen 3 was reportedly affected due to the pandemic. The good news is that Kristen Bell has attracted crores of eyeballs after announcing Frozen 3.

The Bad Moms star, Kristen Bell, who voiced for Anna in the previous Frozen movies, was recent with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. She was asked about the possibility and making of Frozen 3.

"I would like to officially announce...with zero authority...Frozen 3," Kristen Bell said.

"Wow," replied Jimmy Fallon.

"Please bear in mind I did say zero authority because I can't do that. No, I'm not in charge," Bell elaborated keeping in mind that her words are not taken, official.

"I will keep it mysterious...but I know Idina (Idina Menzel who voiced for the famous character Elsa in the previous movies) recently said she would do it and I feel like if we're all in...What are we waiting for? Let's do it," she added.

The plot for Frozen 3 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumors. The previous film focused on the relationship between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe. According to some rumors, Frozen 3 can portray all the characters by bringing back Frozen's villain Prince Hans added with Anna or Elsa's children.

On the other hand, Frozen 3 is expected to have a bigger deal for Anna than for Elsa as the previous two movies had plots surrounding Elsa. Frozen fans across the world believe that the third movie should allow Anna to appear at the forefront like Elsa was allowed. She should get similar treatment as Elsa had in Frozen and Frozen 2.

Frozen 3 is yet to receive an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood animated movies.

