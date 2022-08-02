'The Boys' season four adds Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward

Amazon has roped in two actors to play new superheroes in the fourth season of its critically-acclaimed series ''The Boys''.

The show had added Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage. Both the actors will have series regular roles in the upcoming season, streaming service Prime Video said in a press release.

Additionally, Cameron Crovetti, who recurred as Ryan, son of Homelander (Antony Starr) in seasons two and three, has been promoted to series regular for the new instalment.

Based on bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, ''The Boys'' was a breakout hit when it launched in 2019.

The second season of the Eric Kripke-created show rolled out in a weekly format between September and October 2020, with the third season coming out on Prime Video in June.

Curry most recently played the female lead, Katherine in ''The Lost Symbol'' opposite Eddie Izzard and Ashley Zukerman. She recently wrapped shooting for ''Start Without Me'', co-starring Finn Wittrock and Rita Wilson.

Heyward, who was seen in OWN series ''Delilah'', will next appear on the Apple TV+ series ''Hello, Tomorrow''.

