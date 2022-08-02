Left Menu

Drake's Young Money Reunion concert rescheduled after rapper tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian rapper Drake has postponed his latest Young Money Reunion show after he tested positive for COVID-19. I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible, he wrote on Instagram.I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:00 IST
Drake's Young Money Reunion concert rescheduled after rapper tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • United States

Canadian rapper Drake has postponed his latest Young Money Reunion show after he tested positive for COVID-19. The concert, which was scheduled to happen on Monday, was a part of the October World Weekend Festival, a five day music event happening in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, reported Deadline. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy,'' he added.

Besides Drake, rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne were also set to perform at the concert.

''I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid),” Drake said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022