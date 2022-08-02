Drake's Young Money Reunion concert rescheduled after rapper tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian rapper Drake has postponed his latest Young Money Reunion show after he tested positive for COVID-19. The concert, which was scheduled to happen on Monday, was a part of the October World Weekend Festival, a five day music event happening in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, reported Deadline. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy,'' he added.

Besides Drake, rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne were also set to perform at the concert.

''I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid),” Drake said.

