Showtime cancels Susanne Bier's 'The First Lady' after season 1

The anthology series 'The First Lady' will not have a second season as revealed by television network Showtime. The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network.

A Showtime spokesperson shared, "Showtime can confirm that the anthology series 'The First Lady' will not be moving forward with another season." "We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders," as per Variety. The first season of the anthology series cut between three different eras of the White House, following the political and private lives of Eleanor Roosevelt played by Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Michelle Obama (Davis) in the series, according to Variety.

'The First Lady' which premiered on April 17 on Showtime, follows the three First Ladies as they undertake the role of being the most important lady in the land. The series also stars O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhard as Gerald Ford and Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford.

The series produced by Lionsgate Television for Showtime, the 10-episode series, created by Aaron Cooley, was executive produced by Oscar winner Schulman for Welle Entertainment, who also served as showrunner. Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier helmed all episodes of the first season and even executive produced the series. Cooley, Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan also served as executive producers. (ANI)

