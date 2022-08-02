Left Menu

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in India; visits Taj Mahal

Daphne from 'Bridgerton' became a known name in India right after the show's first season. Many loved her sizzling chemistry with the Duke and even two years after its release, people can't stop talking about the duo.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:59 IST
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in India; visits Taj Mahal
Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Daphne from 'Bridgerton' became a known name in India right after the show's first season. Many loved her sizzling chemistry with the Duke and even two years after its release, people can't stop talking about the duo. Well, it's good news for all Daphne fans as the actor who plays the character onscreen - Phoebe Dynevor is in India!

While the rest of the Netlfix series' cast is filming in the UK for season 3, Daphne has been in India for a while. On Monday, Phoebe visited the Taj Mahal and even uploaded an Instagram Story. She had earlier put a video for an auto-rickshaw ride and a picture of what looks like the Humanyun's Tomb complex. If reports are to be believed, Phoebe is in India to shoot for her next project.

According to news circulating on social media, Daphne is not going to be a part of 'Bridgerton' Season 3. Earlier Variety reported that the third season will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Speaking about the storyline, Variety reports that in the third instalment of the show, Penelope Featherington, after hearing Colin's negative remarks about her last season, has finally decided to let go of her long-standing crush on him. Now, she's decided it's time to get married, ideally to a man who will give her enough freedom to continue living a double life as Lady Whistledown distant from her mother and sisters. However, Penelope's attempts in the marriage market fail miserably due to her lack of confidence.Colin Bridgerton, on the other hand, has a fresh appearance and an impressive amount of swagger after returning from his summer travels. But he is disappointed to learn that Penelope, the only person who has ever accepted him for who he is, is shunning him. Colin offers to teach Penelope confidence-building techniques in an effort to win back her friendship this season. In this season, Colin must decide whether his feelings for Penelope are really just friendly as his lessons begin to work a little too effectively.Penelope's rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has made a new friend in an odd place, complicates matters, and Penelope's increasing visibility in the town makes it harder than ever to maintain her Lady Whistledown hidden identity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022