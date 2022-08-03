Left Menu

The Seven Deadly Sins franchise: Recent updates & everything you need to know

the manga author Nakaba Suzuki began authoring a sequel manga called The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse'. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins
  • Country:
  • Japan

After the fifth season of The Seven Deadly Sins, titled 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement' was released and became successful, fans are expecting The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6, but the makers were silent about it.

The final episode (Episode 24) of Season 5, namely "Heirs" ended the story fairly well, but still fans are craving more of their lovable anime. The story ends with Meliodas and Elizabeth finally managing to defeat the Demon King. It ended the war.

It is true that the series was never officially canceled but since it already covered 346 volumes of the manga, there's practically nothing left to explore in The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6. And the series came to a natural and conclusive end.

However, a film titled "The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light" based on The Seven Deadly Sins manga series was released on July 2, 2021, in Japan. It streamed on Netflix on October 1, 2021. So we won't say goodbye to Ban and Meliodas soon. The film takes place between episodes 23 and 24 of the fourth season and will cover the manga's last chapter.

Additionally, the manga author Nakaba Suzuki began authoring a sequel manga called The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse'. The series focuses on the young boy Percival, who discovers that he is destined to be part of a group of four knights prophesied to destroy the world. The series made its debut in January 2021.

What else do we get from The Seven Deadly Sins Franchise?

Seasons

The Seven Deadly Sins

Signs of Holy War

Revival of The Commandments

Imperial Wrath of the Gods

Dragon's Judgement

Movies

The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021)

OVAs

Bandit Ban (2015)

Heroes Funtime – Extra Stories Compilation (2015)

Heroes' Frolic (2018)

Specials

The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (2015)

