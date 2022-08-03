Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193: Maki vs. Naoya & what more to expect!

Japanese manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 is the upcoming installment to be released on Sunday. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192, Maki Zenin and Noritoshi Kamo launched an attack on Naoya Zenin. We might see Naoya returning a solid attack to them.

While fans are eager to know the possible storyline, it is difficult to predict anything right now. However, we will give you an idea of what to expect from Chapter 193 two or three days before the release or as soon as we get some clues. For now, it is safe to say that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 will be focused on Naoya and Maki.

According to Sportskedda, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 might show Noritoshi Kamo likely to eventually make his way back into the fight between Maki versus Naoya. It seems she'll be the primary matchup against the newly reborn Cursed Spirit, considering her responsibility in making him this way in the first place.

The previous chapter featured a flashback scene where Gakuganji and Kamo are discussing how a hostile sorcerer must be killed with jujutsu but they will not be allowed to transform into a curse after death.

The next scene shows Naoya's caterpillar form pinning Maki against the wall. Maki understood that she killed him with cursed energy which transferred his soul to a caterpillar. She regrets finishing him off. Naoya reveals that her mother was the one who killed him in the past but he came back. Now he has again come back and entered the Culling Game to kill her.

Meanwhile, during the conversation, Naoya revealed that she might kill him the time he looked so distracted. Unexpectedly, at the same time, Noritoshi ambushed Naoya with an arrow. Naoya told that he hated Noritoshi's cursed technique. This is the best time for Maki to attack Naoya, as he said to kill him during the time he is unfocused.

They both started attacking simultaneously. Suddenly, an arrow thrown by Noritoshi pierced his body.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 could show that Naoya is suffering the pain of the arrow and taking a new turn. Maki will use any kind of trick or resources to defeat the Worms/Larvae.

Though Maki can't see the curse energy without her specs, now she is learning how to deal with her body's new reality with her older mentality. So she understood his limits and knew how to follow the mission.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 is set to be released on Sunday, August 7 in Japan while International readers can read the translated chapters in the early hours of August 8. Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 timings in different places around the planet.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

