Anushka to undergo cricket training in England for 'Chakda Xpress'

Actor Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to step into the shoes of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She will soon be flying to England to undergo cricket training for her film 'Chakda Xpress' there.

A source close to the actor said, "she (Anushka) will prepare her body, she will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film". "She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September."

Anushka will return to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline Chakda Xpress, which will be out on Netflix. The film is being directed by Prosit Roy.

Talking about the film, Anushka had said, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket." Anushka feels proud to receive an opportunity to play Jhulan on screen.

"From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket - very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can't make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not-so-rosy world of women's cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India," she added. Anushka, the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)