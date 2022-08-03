Varun Dhawan gets a warm welcome by his pet Joey
Actor Varun Dhawan, who has been away from India for several days for the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor is back after wrapping up the last schedule of the film and got a sweet welcome from his pet Joey.
- Country:
- India
Actor Varun Dhawan, who has been away from India for several days for the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor is back after wrapping up the last schedule of the film and got a sweet welcome from his pet Joey. The 'Student of The Year actor took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans with a video of Joey where he is welcoming Varun with love and kisses.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgydjy_gsn_/ He captioned the post, "Back home after 45 days and couldn't be happier to see my boy Joey. The last 3 months Iv had literally no time to spend or explain to joey why I was busy promoting jjj and wrapping bawaal this has to be the greatest reward."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently enjoying the success of his recently released comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which also featured Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. He will star in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy film 'Bhediya' and will also be reuniting with his 'Dilwale' co-star Kriti Sanon. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
One dead, 18 labourers missing near India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh
India will play its due role in advancing global food security
Unresolved Ukraine crisis can derail global effort to end hunger: India at UN
India, Madagascar join hands to amp up bilateral ties
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave