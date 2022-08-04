'Joker' film sequel set for theater release in October 2024 -Warner Bros
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-08-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 01:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
A motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker," based on one of the world's best known comic book villains, is set for release in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024, a spokesperson for film distributor Warner Bros said on Wednesday.
"Joker 2" will star Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the title character, which earned him the Academy Award as best actor in the original 2019 film depicting an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics' superhero Batman, according to the studio spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Batman
- Oscar
- Academy Award
- Joker
- Joaquin Phoenix
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'The Batman' to premiere on Prime Video next week
Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film 'Gray Man'; Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89 and more
Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologizes to Chris Rock, his family
Will Smith, in new video, says he is 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap