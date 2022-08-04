Mexico foreign minister to discuss lithium collaboration in coming visit to Bolivia

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will discuss lithium collaboration with Bolivian authorities in his visit to the South American country scheduled for Friday, according to a statement published on Wednesday by the ministry.

"As you know, Bolivia has one of the largest reserves in the world, and it is a dialogue that matters to us and interests us", Ebrard said in a message to the media.

