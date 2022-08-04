Mexico foreign minister to discuss lithium collaboration in coming visit to Bolivia
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-08-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 05:28 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will discuss lithium collaboration with Bolivian authorities in his visit to the South American country scheduled for Friday, according to a statement published on Wednesday by the ministry.
"As you know, Bolivia has one of the largest reserves in the world, and it is a dialogue that matters to us and interests us", Ebrard said in a message to the media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marcelo Ebrard
- South American
- Mexico
- Ebrard
- Bolivian
- Bolivia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 migrants dead, 12 injured in Mexico crash
Mexico's Arrenda, aimed at making renting easy, raises $26.5 mln in early round
Turkey postpones president's Mexico trip - Mexican government
South American Mercosur bloc, Singapore conclude trade pact talks
Mexico willing to reach "mutually satisfactory solution" on U.S. energy dispute -statement