CWG: PM congratulates Tejaswin Shankar on winning India's first-ever high jump medal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for creating history by winning Indias first-ever high jump medal at the Commonwealth Games.The national record holder cleared 2.22m to finish third on countback. Donald Thomas of Bahamas and Englands Joel Clarke-Khan also cleared 2.22m but they needed more than one attempts to do it while Shankar was successful in a single try.Modi tweeted, Tejaswin Shankar creates history.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for creating history by winning India's first-ever high jump medal at the Commonwealth Games.
The national record holder cleared 2.22m to finish third on countback. Donald Thomas of Bahamas and England's Joel Clarke-Khan also cleared 2.22m but they needed more than one attempts to do it while Shankar was successful in a single try.
Modi tweeted, ''Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success.'' PTI KR TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Games-Australian swimmer to miss Commonwealth Games over 'medicine use'
SAfrica spoils Stokes' final ODI with 62-run win vs England
Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje guide South Africa register 62-run win over England in first ODI
PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games on International Chess day
Games-Peaty to return from injury at Commonwealth Games