'Scam 1992' actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of cardiac arrest at 67

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, best known for starring in films such as ''Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'', “Koi Mil Gaya” and “Ready”, died on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest, a family member said.

The 67-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest ten days ago and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhiruben Ambani hospital in suburban Mumbai.

“He was admitted to the hospital for eight to ten days as he suffered cardiac arrest. He had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He passed away today morning at 4:00 am due to cardiac arrest,” his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi told PTI. The character artist had delivered memorable performances in Hindi films such as ''Taal'', ''Fiza'', “Asoka”, “Bunty Aur Babli”, “Krrish”, “Gulabo Sitabo” and web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the firsts from the film industry to pay tribute to the actor. ''RIP Mithilesh ji'', the filmmaker, who collaborated with Chaturvedi on series ''Scam 1992'', posted on Instagram.

The official Twitter handle of Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) posted, ''CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Mithilesh Chaturvedi.'' Chaturvedi's last rites will be held in the evening at a crematorium in Versova. The actor is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)