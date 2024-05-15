Hindi version of Tamannaah Bhatia-Raashii Khanna's Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' to release on May 24

Left Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna-starrer Tamil movie Aranmanai 4 is set to release theatrically in Hindi language on May 24, the makers said Wednesday.The Tamil horror-comedy was released in theatres on May 3 and earned over Rs 70 crore at the box office, a press release said. Aranmanai 4, the fourth installment in the franchise, is directed and written by Sundar C.

The Tamil horror-comedy was released in theatres on May 3 and earned over Rs 70 crore at the box office, a press release said. ''Aranmanai 4'', the fourth installment in the franchise, is directed and written by Sundar C. It is produced by actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's Avni Cinemax and A C S Arun Kumar's Benzz Media.

The franchise revolves around a large family, who return to an ancestral property (palace) to sell it off, only to discover some supernatural elements in the palace.

It started with ''Aranmanai'', which was released in 2014, and followed by two sequels -- ''Aranmanai 2'' (2016) and ''Aranmanai 3'' (2021).

''Aranmanai 4'' features Sundar C, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and K S Ravikumar in pivotal roles.

