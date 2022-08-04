The Sims 4 gets new rules on mods by EA, more updates on The Sims 5

While the video game aficionados are passionately waiting for The Sims 5, Electronic Arts continue to bring new rules and restrictions to the existing The Sims 4. Despite being launched eight years back, The Sims 4 still attracts new alterations and massive official updates.

Players of The Sims 4 across Reddit and social media are complaining that their Sims are becoming old very fast. They have also claimed that their old Sims are not surviving long and are just dying.

One quality designer from The Sims 4 (Twitter id SimGuruNick) has replied that the developer is working to fix the issue. "I just wanted to acknowledge that the Want to date a family member is something we know about, we've reproduced ourselves, we're working on it. We're looking to get it fixed ASAP, thanks for all the bug reports, we appreciate it. We're of course working on the aging bug too," the designer tweeted.

In one update posted by the Electronic Arts, the company has elaborated that the mods cannot be "sold, licensed, or rented for a fee" and that mods cannot add or support "monetary transactions of any type." The update is aimed to ensure that you are allowed to stick your own digital store inside of The Sims 4 and sell NFT shirts or sell your mods through a website.

"Offer an early access incentive for a reasonable amount of time. After a reasonable early access period, all users must be able to access the Mods in full for free regardless of whether they donate," EA has confirmed in its website.

On the other hand, fans are passionately waiting for EA to give some updates on the making of The Sims 5, which can be released first on PC based on the previous track record. Gradually, it will make its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X. EA can be expected to follow its tradition whenever it releases the fifth part of The Sims.

The gaming enthusiasts who play on Macs can get The Sims 5 on their Apple devices. Nonetheless, these are all speculations and nothing has been officially confirmed on the release of The Sims 5. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on The Sims.

