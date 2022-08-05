Left Menu

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu says she was bullied online after gaining weight

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opened up about being body shamed by many for gaining weight.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 09:12 IST
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu says she was bullied online after gaining weight
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opened up about being body shamed by many for gaining weight. Speaking to People, Harnaaz said, "Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now. I was bullied for gaining weight. It was kind of uncomfortable and really surprising for me to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter."

She added, "It's not about how you look, it's about who you are from inside and how you treat people and what you believe in." Harnaaz also said that she broke down several times after seeing people's negative comments.

"I definitely broke down so many times. Sometimes in the most unexpected times. I'm just about to go on stage or something and this whole thing comes in my mind. It's really sad," she admitted. The Chandigarh-based model is suffering from celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye.

"I have a gluten allergy. I can't have wheat or anything which contains wheat. Apart from that, I also have some soy allergy and coconut allergies. I'm allergic to eggs and I kind of realised that when I came to New York. Because (eggs are considered) vegetarian and it's known as non-vegetarian in India. It took me time to realize that the things which I was allergic to, I was still having. I didn't know," she shared. Now that the 22-year-old has gotten a grasp on her health, her mindset has shifted.

""I've gone through that phase of my life where I used to feel bad about everything," Sandhu says. "Now, I started loving everything. It's okay to cry. It's okay to feel sad." Sandhu hopes sharing her story will help others who struggle with body image and self-love.

"We all are imperfect. We need to realize that there's a point where we understand that we need to embrace our flaws and when you do that, you can conquer anything in this world," she concluded. Harnaaz is the first Indian woman to secure the Miss Universe win in 21 years after Lara Dutta won the pageant in 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022