Left Menu

Lady Gaga confirms 'Joker' sequel casting

Singer-actor Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in upcoming movie Joker Folie a Deux. The film is sequel to 2019s Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study Joker.Gaga announced her casting in the Warner Bros project via teaser she posted on her Instagram page.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-08-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 10:23 IST
Lady Gaga confirms 'Joker' sequel casting
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-actor Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in upcoming movie ''Joker: Folie a Deux.'' The film is sequel to 2019's Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study ''Joker''.

Gaga announced her casting in the Warner Bros project via teaser she posted on her Instagram page. The video clip is set to “Cheek to Cheek'', the song Gaga famously covered with legendary singer Tony Bennett. Reports of Gaga's casting as Harley Quinn have been doing the rounds ever since Phillips confirmed in June that he was working on the sequel with Phoenix returning in the lead role. Unlike the dark and gritty ''Joker'', the sequel is being created as a musical. Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his performance as Joker aka Arthur Fleck, one of the most iconic characters from DC comics' Batman universe.

Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022