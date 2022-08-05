Joker 2 to hit the screens on October 4! Know more on cast, plot & all latest updates!

A sequel the film Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux (transl. 'Madness for Two'), is scheduled to be released in October 4, 2024. Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix are returning to play their respective roles in Joker 2. The antihero character played by Joaquin Phoenix in the first film won millions of hearts worldwide. The film became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year.

Warner Bros. announced the release date of Joker: Folie a Deux a day after shelving ''Batgirl'', which was in the post-production stage.

Director Todd Phillips had confirmed in June that he was working on the sequel to ''Joker'' with Phoenix returning in the lead role. Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is in early negotiations to play Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux, reportedly billed as a ''musical'' follow-up to director Todd Phillips' 2019 blockbuster. In addition, Ricci will be joined by Billy Magnussen as the Joker and Justin Hartley as Batman reported THR.

Joker 2, which has begun production, was developed by 'Homecoming' writer and executive producer Eli Horowitz and narrates the story of Gotham villain Harley Quinn from her perspective, instead of the Jokers.

The first film looked at the iconic Batman villain as the character study of a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck.

Joker 2 begins when Quinn is still known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum who is determined to help the patients her colleagues have given up on. While no official logline is revealed as yet, here's the premise of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' story:

'Madness for Two,' also known as shared delusional disorder (SDD), is a rare psychiatric syndrome in which symptoms of a delusional belief, and sometimes hallucinations, are transmitted from one individual to another.

What happened earlier?

Gossips around Joker 2 had been doing the rounds for long, especially after some reports claimed just before the release of Joker in 2019 that Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips could make more sequels of the franchise provided the first movie becomes successful. It was also published by several media that USD 50 million was offered to Joaquin Phoenix to return for Joker 2 and 3.

Later fans were disheartened and forgot about Joker after they learned that Joker was intended to be a standalone film with no sequels. Todd Phillips stated, "The movie's not set up to have a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that's it."

THR mentioned, "Joker and its planned sequel" is in development, while they discussed WB's process for the Black Superman movie.It was also said that the scripts for both the sequels are already written, and Joaquin Phoenix is ready to play his role as Arthur Fleck or Joker.

But Devdiscourse speculated that Joker 2 is in the early stages of development over at Warner Brothers. Now it looks like our prediction was spot on! Warner Brothers is coming with Joker 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster.

Stay tuned for more updates on Joker 2!

