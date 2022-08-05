Left Menu

Puneeth Rajkumar to be awarded Karnataka Ratna

South superstar actor Puneeth Rajkumar is to be conferred the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously on November 1.

South superstar actor Puneeth Rajkumar is to be conferred the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously on November 1. Karnataka's CM Basavaraj Bommai after the inauguration of the Independence Day Flower Show at the Lalbagh Glass House said, "We have decided to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Kannada film star Dr Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1."

Talking to the media Bommai stated, "A committee would be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony. Members of Dr Rajkumar's family would also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner." The 'Power' actor becomes the tenth recipient of the state's highest civilian honour award.

The Karnataka Ratna was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade in 2009 for his social service. Apart from him, Puneeth's father Dr Rajkumar was among the first recipients of the state's highest civilian award in 1992 for his work in the entertainment industry. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year on October 29, following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer.

The annual Independence day flower show was inaugurated by CM Bommai at the Lalbagh Glass House, Bengaluru which will pay a special tribute to the 'James' actor and his father Dr Rajkumar. "This year the flower show has been organised as a tribute to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. So we are expecting a bigger response," Bommai said.

"The flower show being held annually since 1922 has been attracting huge crowds every year. This year it is even more attractive as the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is set to attract lakhs of people over the next 10 days," Bommai added. (ANI)

