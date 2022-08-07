YouTubers smash Guinness World Record by doing 25 pull-ups from helicopter

Left Menu

The Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups performed in a minute while dangling from a helicopter has been broken by a pair of Dutch fitness enthusiast YouTubers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 10:16 IST
Stan Bruininck attempting the world record (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
The Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups performed in a minute while dangling from a helicopter has been broken by a pair of Dutch fitness enthusiast YouTubers. According to a release from GWR, Stan Browney (online pseudonym of Stan Bruininck) and Arjen Albers, both from the Netherlands and presenters of the YouTube channel Browney broke the record at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 6, 2022.

Arjen went first and clocked 24 pull-ups from the helicopter treads as it hovered over the ground. He broke the previous record of 23, which was set by Armenian serial record breaker Roman Sahradyan. However, the Youtuber's record was short-lived as Stan Bruininck, who is a specialist in callisthenics, surpassed it with 25 pull-ups in one minute.

A video of this record-breaking achievement has been shared by Guinness World Records on their YouTube handle. "The boys from @Browney compete to see who can do the most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute. Who will walk away with the world record?" read the text accompanying the video.

According to GWR, it took the two athletes 15 days to find a helicopter to practice for the world record. Suspended slippery PVC tubes hanging from ropes were used by them to simulate the movements of a helicopter. To be better prepared for the day, they also decided to up the stakes and train on a tube with diameter thicker than the bar that they would use on the day.

The duo has documented their preparation and effort to take their viewers through the "craziest world record ever." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

