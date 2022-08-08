Left Menu

'Harry Potter' actor Chris Rankin engaged to longtime girlfriend

PTI | London | Updated: 08-08-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 09:19 IST
'Harry Potter' actor Chris Rankin engaged to longtime girlfriend
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the ''Harry Potter'' film franchise, has announced his engagement to his girlfriend of six years, costume designer Ness Beecroft.

The actor shared the news on his Instagram page.

''Happy News! I asked @nessa_beecroft if she fancied upgrading to fiancee, and she seemed ok with the idea,'' Rankin captioned a photo of the couple as Beecroft showed off her engagement ring.

The actor starred as Percy Weasley, the stickler prefect of the Gryffindor house and later Head Boy of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and the elder brother of identical twins Fred and George (James and Oliver Phelps), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Ginny (Bonnie Wright).

Rankin is also known for hosting 'The Magical World of Harry Potter Concert Tour' and the TV mini-series ''The Rotters' Club''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022