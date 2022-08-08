Left Menu

Woman attacked, thrown out of moving truck for resisting sexual advances; driver arrested

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-08-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 10:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A container truck driver has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman on her head with an iron rod and throwing her out of the vehicle on the Delhi-Agra national highway after she resisted his sexual advances, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said the incident took place on Saturday when the 27-year-old woman was waiting for transport and the truck driver offered her a lift.

However, after a few minutes, the driver allegedly began molesting her and when she resisted and shouted for help, some people started following the truck.

Seeing this, the driver hit her on the head with an iron rod and threw her out of the moving truck, the SP said on Sunday.

People informed the police and got the woman admitted to a hospital. Subsequently, the truck was stopped and its driver arrested, the SP added.

A case was registered against the truck driver on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father.

The woman works at a pharmaceutical firm and was waiting for transport after delivering a consignment of medical supplies in Kosikalan, police said.

The truck was transporting motorcycles from Noida to Tamil Nadu, they said.

