Left Menu

Gurmeet Choudhary to star in Jubin Nautiyal's next song 'Teri Galliyon Se'

Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to star in singer Jubin Nautiyal's next song 'Teri Galliyon Se' along with actor Arushi Nishank.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:28 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary to star in Jubin Nautiyal's next song 'Teri Galliyon Se'
Teri Galliyon Se poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to star in singer Jubin Nautiyal's next song 'Teri Galliyon Se' along with actor Arushi Nishank. Taking to Instagram, T-series shared a short teaser of the song, which they captioned, "#TeriGalliyonSe a unique story of love and sacrifice is coming to you soon. Song releases on 11th August. Stay tuned."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_YEOSFG3p/ The 'Khamoshiyan' actor will be seen portraying the role of an army officer in the upcoming track.

'Teri Galliyon Se' marks another big collaboration of Gurmeet, Jubin and producer Bhushan Kumar. The trio collaborated earlier on the songs, Barsaat Ki Dhun, Dil Pe Zakhm, Bedardi Sa Pyaar Ka and many many more which have always managed to hit the right notes among music lovers.

Talking about the song, Gurmeet said, "When it comes to acting and portraying different characters every time, I prefer being thorough. To essay the role of an army man in the song Teri Galliyon Se, I knew the level of fitness I had to attain because it needs to be visible to the naked eye. It was a very interesting project for me to work on and what makes it even better is the fact that I am once again working with two dynamic visionaries, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal! Can't wait for the audience to see what Teri Galliyon Se has in store for them." The song is all set to release on August 11, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022