British-Born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73
Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 01:10 IST
British-Born Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, according to a post on her Instagram account.
"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the social media post said.
