Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 01:10 IST
British-Born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

British-Born Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, according to a post on her Instagram account.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the social media post said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

