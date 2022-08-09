Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-08-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 11:18 IST
Zazie Beetz in talks to return for 'Joker' sequel
Zazie Beetz Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Zazie Beetz is in negotiations to join the upcoming ''Joker'' sequel ''Folie a Deux''.

According to Variety, if the deal goes through Beetz will reprise her role of Sophie Dumond, a single mother and the neighbour of Arthur Fleck/ Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

The upcoming film is a ''musical'' follow-up to the Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study ''Joker'', which was released in 2019. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay of the sequel with Scott Silver.

Pop star Lady Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn, the Joker's longtime comic book love interest and accomplice.

Production on ''Joker: Folie a Deux'' is expected to begin in December, with a premiere date set for October 4, 2024.

Beetz was most recently seen in David Leitch's ''Bullet Train''.

