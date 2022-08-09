Zazie Beetz in talks to return for 'Joker' sequel
Actor Zazie Beetz is in negotiations to join the upcoming ''Joker'' sequel ''Folie a Deux''.
According to Variety, if the deal goes through Beetz will reprise her role of Sophie Dumond, a single mother and the neighbour of Arthur Fleck/ Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix.
The upcoming film is a ''musical'' follow-up to the Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study ''Joker'', which was released in 2019. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay of the sequel with Scott Silver.
Pop star Lady Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn, the Joker's longtime comic book love interest and accomplice.
Production on ''Joker: Folie a Deux'' is expected to begin in December, with a premiere date set for October 4, 2024.
Beetz was most recently seen in David Leitch's ''Bullet Train''.
