Bangladesh Mourns Khaleda Zia: BNP Declares Seven Days of Remembrance
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declared a seven-day mourning period following the death of its chairperson, Khaleda Zia, aged 80. Zia, former prime minister, passed away while receiving treatment in Dhaka. BNP will hold prayer gatherings and open condolence books for public tributes.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced a seven-day official mourning period following the death of its esteemed chairperson and former prime minister, Khaleda Zia.
Zia passed away at the age of 80 while undergoing medical treatment in Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, marking the end of her three terms as the nation's leader.
The BNP's senior joint secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, detailed the mourning program, which includes raising black flags at party offices, wearing black badges, and conducting prayer gatherings nationwide to honor her legacy.
