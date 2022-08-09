Miss India first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat sets film debut with Telugu feature 'Ey Pilla'
- Country:
- India
Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie ''Ey Pilla''.
The Telugu-language film also marks the feature film debut of Maadhav Bhupathi Raju, the nephew of south star Ravi Teja.
Shekhawat, 25, shared the news in a post on her official Instagram page along with the film's poster.
''Here the first look my debut film #Eypilla With @maadhav._.bhupathiraju'' she wrote in the caption.
Ludheer Byreddy is directing ''Ey Pilla'', which is produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas (Bujji). Mickey J Meyer will provide the music for the film.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)