Miss India first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat sets film debut with Telugu feature 'Ey Pilla'

Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie ''Ey Pilla''.

The Telugu-language film also marks the feature film debut of Maadhav Bhupathi Raju, the nephew of south star Ravi Teja.

Shekhawat, 25, shared the news in a post on her official Instagram page along with the film's poster.

''Here the first look my debut film #Eypilla With @maadhav._.bhupathiraju'' she wrote in the caption.

Ludheer Byreddy is directing ''Ey Pilla'', which is produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas (Bujji). Mickey J Meyer will provide the music for the film.

