Authorities say a fire has broken out at a petrochemicals plant in the United Arab Emirates following an attack, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:19 IST
Authorities say a fire has broken out at a petrochemicals plant in the United Arab Emirates following an attack, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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