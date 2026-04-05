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Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russia's NORSI Refinery

A fire erupted at Russia's NORSI oil refinery, one of the country's largest, due to a drone attack. The Nizhny Novgorod region's governor reported damage to a power station and several homes. No injuries were reported based on initial findings. The incident highlights escalating tensions affecting infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:22 IST
Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russia's NORSI Refinery
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  • Russia

A fire has erupted at Russia's NORSI oil refinery, marking a significant incident attributed to a drone attack. This refinery stands as the country's fourth-largest, sparking concerns over security vulnerabilities within pivotal industrial assets.

Nizhny Novgorod region's governor, Gleb Nikitin, conveyed the news via the Telegram messaging app, indicating that the damage extended beyond the refinery. A power station and several homes in proximity were also affected by the attack.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported according to preliminary information. The situation underscores escalating tensions and the potential risks faced by infrastructural setups in the current geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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