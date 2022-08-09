Manushi Chhillar opens up about her role in Tehran

After making her Bollywood debut with 'Prithviraj', Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar is now busy working on her new film titled 'Tehran', which also stars John Abraham. Opening up about the project, Manushi said, "I have started the second schedule of my film Tehran with John Abraham. It is hugely validating that I'm being offered roles that allow me to explore different characters. Tehran is a project that I'm extremely excited about as it not only gives me a chance to present myself in a new avatar but will also allow me to learn and grow as an actor, given the role I have in the film."

She added, "It's an interesting film and a different role for me which I find exciting. My producer, Dinesh Vijan, has been hugely supportive. It was really heart-warming to receive so much love after my first look from Tehran dropped. It's fun to experiment with roles and I hope I get to challenge myself even more." A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran is being directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

The film is said to be inspired by true events. Apart from 'Tehran', John will also star in Sidharth Anand's next directorial 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. On the other hand, Manushi is yet to announce her other projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)