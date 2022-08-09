Left Menu

"Blessed beyond measure": Mahesh Babu expresses gratitude for birthday wishes

As superstar Mahesh Babu turned a year older on Tuesday, his near and dear ones took to social media to wish him and send him love.

"Blessed beyond measure": Mahesh Babu expresses gratitude for birthday wishes
Mahesh Babu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As superstar Mahesh Babu turned a year older on Tuesday, his near and dear ones took to social media to wish him and send him love. Elated on receiving so much love from everyone, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and thanked everyone.

He wrote, "Dear family, friends, well-wishers and my super fans. Thank you for all your kind wishes. Blessed beyond measure and grateful for all the love you continue to send my way. It's been a great year so far and I look forward to what's to come." To mark the special day, his wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet note.

You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always," Namrata wrote. Also, on the occasion of his 47th birthday, Mahesh Babu's fans marked the special day with a special screening of his 2003 romantic action drama Pokiri.

The show's collection will be donated to help children's heart operations and education for poor kids through MB Foundation. (ANI)

