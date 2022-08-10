Left Menu

Chhari Yatra starts from Poonch for Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 06:56 IST
'Chhari Mubarak’, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, was carried to the cave shrine of Budha Amarnath in Jammu region's Poonch district on Tuesday through the traditional Pahalgam route.

The Budha Amarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is also known as ‘Chattani Baba Amarnath temple’ and is located 290 kilometres northwest of Jammu.

The holy Chaari yatra was led by Acharya Shri Shri Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishavatmanand Saraswati Maharaj and was taken out from Dashnami Akhara Mandir complex in Poonch to Shri Budha Amarnath shrine at Rajpura area of Mandi.

The yarta commenced after performing special puja and havan amidst chanting of vedic mantras at Akhara mandir Poonch.

Deputy Commissioner, Inder Jeet; DIG Rajouri Poonch Range, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal and SSP, Rohit Baskotra and BJP J&K president and former legislator, Ravinder Raina were among others present on the occasion.

After the pooja and hawan, a grand religious congregation was addressed by Swami.

Standing 4,600 feet above sea level, the shrine is located amid picturesque surroundings in Mandi belt of Poonch.

It is said that this ancient shrine of Lord Shiva, is situated at the place in Himalayas, where Rishi Pulatsya- the grandfather of the King Ravana of Lanka, had worshiped Shiva for many decades. Pulast River flowing down from Loran-Mandi mountains of Pir Panjal (Himalayas) to Poonch and PoK has been named after the name of this great saint.

The Chari Mubarak will remain in the temple for two days and will be brought back on the next day of Raksha Bandhan.

