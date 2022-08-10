Left Menu

Wayside waiting shed turns unique memorial for first action hero of Malayalam

Updated: 10-08-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 09:02 IST
Wayside waiting shed turns unique memorial for first action hero of Malayalam
Jayan, the first action hero of Malayalam cinema, might have lost his life in an accident over four decades ago.

But a local bus waiting-shed in Mannuthy in this district will tell the world that the evergreen actor still lives in the hearts of his fans.

The tiny waiting shed, titled ''Jayatharakam'' was erected by a group of his fans under the aegis of Jayan Memorial Cultural Forum to revive and retain the memories of the actor, known for his macho characters, unique dialogue delivery and handsome physique. With hundreds of photos and the posters of films, acted by Jayan, on display, the wayside waiting shed also has a detailed account of the actor's biography and film career.

Sunil Mannoothy, a hardcore fan of the actor, said constructing such a memorial for Jayan in Thrissur, the cultural capital of the state, was his dream.

''Jayan died 42 years ago. But admiration towards him and the characters he portrayed are still vivid in the minds of his fans,'' he said.

The bus station is also becoming a visual feast and a mode of entertainment for both the passersby and the passengers now-a-days.

After beginning his film career through the movie ''Shapamoksham'' in the year 1974, Jayan, Krishnan Nair in real life, had acted in over 150 films including several blockbusters directed by prominent directors of the industry.

He, in the peak of his career, died in a helicopter accident on the sets of the movie ''Kolilakkam'' on November 16, 1980 at the age of 41 years.

