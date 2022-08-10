Left Menu

Kenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmy Awards

We know hell bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves, added Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.The 2022 Emmy Awards will be a three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at Los Angeles.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 10:06 IST
Kenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmy Awards
Kenan Thompson Image Credit: Twitter(@kenanthompson)
  • Country:
  • United States

Popular actor-comic Kenan Thompson will host the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, the NBC and the Television Academy have announced jointly.

Thompson, known for his work on the late-night comedy show ''Saturday Night Live'' and scripted shows such as ''Kenan and Kel'', said he is looking forward to the awards ceremony.

''Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows,'' Thompson said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

''Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves,'' added Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be a three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at Los Angeles. Scheduled for a September 12 premiere, the event will begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and will also stream on Peacock.

In India, Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony from 5.30 am onwards on September 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022