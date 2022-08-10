Left Menu

Lars Von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:27 IST
Lars Von Trier Image Credit: Wikipedia
Danish filmmaker-writer Lars Von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, his production banner Zentropa has announced.

The production company also said the director is ''being treated for his symptoms'', reported entertainment outlet Variety.

Von Trier, the controversial director of films such as ''Dancer in the Dark'', ''Antichrist'' and ''The House That Jack Built'', is in ''good spirits'' as he continues to work on the third and final season of his ''The Kingdom'' series.

According to the academic medical center Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves.

Zentropa, which Von Trier co-founded in 1992 with producer Peter Aalbæk Jensen, said Von Trier will take part in limited press events for the third season of the series, titled ''The Kingdom Exodus'', when it is released later this year.

''The Kingdom Exodus'', which follows the lives of the staff and patients of a neurosurgical ward in a Copenhagen hospital, is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

