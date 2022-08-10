Rubina Dilaik to participate in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10'

'Bigg Boss 14' winner and actor Rubina Dilaik is all set to participate in an upcoming season of dance reality TV show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja'. Excited to flaunt her dancing skills on the show, Rubina said," "After doing Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi I was prepared to tick another box on my list, dancing! And there cannot be a better platform than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Being an actor, I've performed on screen before but dancing in front of the impeccable panel of judges and especially the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit ma'am will be a new challenge for me, and I love challenging myself."

She added, "I eagerly look forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope, I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations." Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor and Paras Kalnawat will be seen participating on the show.

On the judging panel, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi have come on board. Excited to be a part of the show, Madhuri said, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a huge platform for all the celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatars. I have witnessed many non-dancers evolve into great dancers on the show and have an incredible transformation journey. Having judged four seasons in the past, this show holds a very special place in my heart, and it feels like a homecoming to me. With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it."

"Nothing gives me more joy than to be a part of a show that is a one-stop destination for impeccable dance, glamour, and entertainment. 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' has been one of the most beloved dance reality shows of our country. It is my first reality show as a judge and has been a huge part of my television journey. I am excited to return on this show and join Madhuri and Nora on the judges' panel. Brace yourselves, as this upcoming season promises to flood your screens with fabulous performances and endless entertainment," Karan said. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 will premiere in September. (ANI)

