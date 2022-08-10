Left Menu

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted having a get-together with his old friends in Delhi along with his wife Gauri Khan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:41 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri pose with friends in Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with friends (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted having a get-together with his old friends in Delhi along with his wife Gauri Khan. Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared the post which she captioned, "Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories... Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi's ."

In the group picture, the 'Baazigar' actor could be seen posing with his friends and with his wife standing beside him. Soon after Gauri shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"King and Queen" a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "May such happy moments keep on multiplying with time!"

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been married for 30 years now and they are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Before marriage, they dated each other for a very long period, from their college days and the couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Along with this, he also has south director Atlee's 'Jawaan' alongside actor Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

