BLACKPINK announces dates for next album Born Pink & their world tour

Fans' favorite South Korean idol group, BLACKPINK celebrated its sixth anniversary on August 8. YG Entertainment's girl group BLACKPINK's severe performance highly excited fans in its single album 'SQUARE ONE.' Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie have become the biggest K-Pop stars and are loved by millions of people.

Recently, BLACKPINK announced that their second album 'Born Pink' will be released on September 16. The music group -- comprising of Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, and Jennie -- shared the news on their official Twitter account Tuesday night.

On August 9, YG Entertainment teases a poster on social media for their upcoming 2nd album 'BORN PINK'. The poster had the title against a white background and pink fangs entering the poster like in the 'Pink Venom' poster. The album will be out on September 16.

BLACKPINK revealed the dates for their upcoming 'Born Pink' and their world tour. The first regions of the world tour are 26 cities, and BLACKPINK will hold the 36th concert. They will perform in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Hamilton, Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles in North America, starting from October 15th to 16th in Seoul. Then, the European tour will continue in London, Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam, and from January to June next year, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Manila, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland.

YG said, "We designed and planned the stadium tour as well as the arena," and "we are working together to create the best performances with the best staff in each field." BLACKPINK also said, "We are happy to be able to deliver news from pre-released songs to regular albums and tours one after another through our agency. We want to see the fans as soon as possible."

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa act as a team and have the world's top songs, like How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Ice Cream, and lovesick Girls.

The Kpop girl group BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for "Kill This Love" (2019) and "How You Like That" (2020) set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records.

BLACKPINK becomes the most-subscribed music act on the platform and the most-followed girl group on Spotify, with over 29 million followers as of April 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the K-Pop stars!

